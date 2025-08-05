HIGHFOODS burger week special 7 dollar single smash burger with your choice of three of our premium toppings. Yeah that includes just about anything you want on your burger in the store. 3 extra patties no problem, bacon egg and sausage on top no problem, cheese stick jalapeño popper and shrimp on top no problem. You tell us! But in store only!!!!

Toppings Ketchup Mustard Mayo Multicolored peppers Grilled Onion Onion Lettuce Pickles Tomato Cheese + $0.50 Bacon topping + $1.50 Sausage topping + $1.50 Egg + $1.50 Gravy + $1.00 SAUERKRAUT + $1.00 Fried Mushroom topping + $1.00 Cheese Stick topping + $1.00 Fried pickle topping + $1.00 Shrimp topping + $1.00 Onion Rings topping + $1.00 Zucchini fries toppping + $1.00 Jalapeno Poppers topping + $1.50 Cheese and Mac topping + $1.50 Chili toppping + $2.00 Hashbrown + $2.00 Curly Fries topping + $2.00 Tater Tots topping + $2.00 Krinkle fries topping + $2.00 Extra Beef Patty + $2.00 Hot Dog BEEF + $3.00 HOT DOG PORK + $3.00 Chicken tender topping + $3.00 Jalapeno (pickled) chicken breast + $4.00 biscuit + $2.50 cabbage topping + $2.00 greens topping + $2.00 green bean topping philly meat + $4.00