HIGH QUALITY SERVICE FOODS
Featured Items
The Duo Burgers
TWO 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$6.75
The Solo Burger
ONE 2.5oz smash burger dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$5.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads, tortilla or in a bowl.$6.25
Breakfast
SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrown patty, Texas toast, and a fluffy waffle or pancake or French toast.$13.75
Highfoods Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits, protein, topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our gravy.$12.00
Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, egg a protein, and drenched in gravy.$10.00
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, or beef patty. Along with your choice of one of our potato products and three eggs.$10.00
Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash patty and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$7.50
Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$12.50
Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with four of our signature whole wings.$12.50
Egg
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$2.00
Bacon
Three pieces of our thick cut apple wood smoked bacon$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Sausage
Two cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.75
Waffle
Fluffy fresh made waffle.$4.50
Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.50
French Toast (3)
Our hand-crafted Texas French toast.$7.50
PANCAKE$4.50
Dinner
The Trio Burger
THREE 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$8.75
The Quatro Burger
FOUR 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$11.25
Chicken Tenders
CHICKEN BREAST CUT AND THEN HAND BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO PERECTION.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served with two slices of texas toast, or bread of your choosing.$7.50
The "Big Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Bacon" Sandwich
Two pieces of texas toast and four pieces of bacon separated by tomato and tomato.$7.50
Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Amazing cheese along with whatever you like wedged between two slices of buttered texas toast.$5.50
Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast smothered in our homestyle gravy.$8.75
Hot Dogs BEEF
Our premium all-natural beef hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00
Hot Dogs PORK
Our premium all-natural pork hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Fried Catfish
Hand battered deep fried catfish served with two slices of texas toast.$10.00
Pork Chop (2)
Two 4 oz bone in pork chops fried to golden brown perfection.$7.50
Loaded Cheese & Mac Bowl
A double portion of our secret Cheese and Mac bowl topped with anything you could imagine.$6.25
Whole Wing (1)
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings.$1.75
Shrimp (6)
LARGE deep-fried shrimp six pieces$8.75
A-1 PHILLY STEAK
Our A-1 flavored PHILLY STEAK. Comes with vegetables and served with white cheese.$11.00
homemade beef stew$5.00OUT OF STOCK
pulled beef bbq sandwich$6.50OUT OF STOCK
CRAVINGS
Cheese & Mac
Our in-house cheese and mac. Made with four different cheeses.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Cabbage
Our in-house cabbage made with smoked turkey.$4.50
Green Bean
Our home made Italian cut green beans. Made with turkey.$4.50
Greens
House made fresh greens (Kale and Collard) prepared with turkey.$4.50
Sweet Potatoes
Our homemade not from can sweet potatoes.$4.50
Deviled Eggs (4)
Four of our deviled eggs made from scratch, stuffed to the brim.$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Coleslaw
HIGHFOODS own house made coleslaw.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Potato Salad
The worlds tastiest potato salad made with all the love you can handle.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Gravy$1.25
Chili
Our house made chili. Prolly better than yours.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Curly Fries$3.75
Tater Tots$3.75
Sweet Potato Fries
Tasty sweet potato fries.$3.75
Krinkle Fries$3.75
Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries served 24/7.$3.75
Hash Brown (1)$2.00
Cheese Sticks (5)
Our Mozzarella Cheese sticks are deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or marinara sauce.$6.25
Corn Nuggets$6.25
Fried Mushroom$6.25
Fried Okra$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds.$6.25
Fried pickles$6.25
Fried Zucchini$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers (5)$6.25
Onion Rings$6.00
Fried Shrimp (1)
This is per item.$1.50
Toast (two pieces)$2.50
Pork Egg Roll$3.00
Potato Skins (4)
Four of our freshly deep fried potato skins, Our cooked to order apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese melted perfectly. Go ahead add something else.$6.25
Beverages
KOOL AID
ASSORTED SUGARY INHOUSE MADE DRINKS. RANDOM SEASONAL FLAVORS$3.25
Water
WATER BOTTLED$1.25
Sweet Tea
In house extra sweet tea.$3.25
Coke$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Sprite$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Lemonade ( not kool aid)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Ginger Ale$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Diet Coke$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Cranberry Juice$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Orange Juice$2.50OUT OF STOCK
milk$3.00
BREWS
(B.Y.O.B.) Build Your Own BREW
BYOB Take this time to add whatever flavors and addons that interest you. This is your chance to have it exactly your way.$6.25
Americano
Four shots of espresso and water.$5.00
Banana Nutella$6.25
Build Your Own Smoothie
Your smoothie how ever you want it$7.50
CHAI Latte$6.10
Dark and Spicy$6.10
Date Night$6.10
Drip Coffee$3.98
Espresso(2oz)
Four shots of our espresso blend brewed to perfection.$3.18
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and Milk$3.98
Insomniac
EIGHT shots of espresso. For the caf-FEINE in you.$6.36
Latte
Four Espresso shots and steamed milk$6.10
Marilyn Monroe$6.10
Matcha$6.10
Miel$6.10
Mommas Tired
Six shots of our espresso, vanilla and caramel.$6.10
Peppermint Mocha$6.10OUT OF STOCK
Snickers$6.10
The King$6.10
White Pumpkin$6.10
Flavored Water$3.18
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Vanilla bean frappe your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.50
Matcha Frappe
Our premium Match frappe with your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.50
Dessert
CHURROS
Freshly fried golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.$3.25
Dessert Waffle
Fresh fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50
Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo
Deep Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo$5.50
Fried Double Stuffed Oreo
DEEP fried double stuffed Oreos.$5.50
Fried Honey Bun
Try one of our deep fried golden HONEY BUN. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
Fried PBJ
Our PBJ battered and fried to golden brown perfect. Dusted in powdered sugar and whip creme if you so choose.$5.50
Fried Twinky (2)
Try one of our deep fried golden TWINKY. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
Funnel Cake
Our fair funnel cake all year round. Golden brown, try it with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50
Popsicle
Our extra-long flavorful frozen popsicles. Come into store for a free one for any kids!!$2.25
Fried Cinnamon Roll$5.50
