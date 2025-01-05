HIGH QUALITY SERVICE FOODS
Breakfast
- SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrown patty, Texas toast, and a fluffy waffle or pancake or French toast.$13.75
- Highfoods Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits, protein, topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our gravy.$12.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, egg a protein, and drenched in gravy.$10.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, or beef patty. Along with your choice of one of our potato products and three eggs.$10.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads, tortilla or in a bowl.$6.25
- Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash patty and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$7.50
- Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$12.50
- Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with four of our signature whole wings.$12.50
- Egg
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$2.00
- Bacon
Three pieces of our thick cut apple wood smoked bacon$3.75
- Sausage
Two cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.75
- Waffle
Fluffy fresh made waffle.$4.50
- Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.50
- French Toast (3)
Our hand-crafted Texas French toast.$7.50
- PANCAKE$4.50
Dinner
- The Solo Burger
ONE 2.5oz smash burger dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$5.00
- The Duo Burgers
TWO 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$6.75
- The Trio Burger
THREE 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$8.75
- The Quatro Burger
FOUR 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$11.25
- Chicken Tenders
CHICKEN BREAST CUT AND THEN HAND BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO PERECTION.$6.25
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served with two slices of texas toast, or bread of your choosing.$7.50
- The "Big Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Bacon" Sandwich
Two pieces of texas toast and four pieces of bacon separated by tomato and tomato.$7.50
- Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Amazing cheese along with whatever you like wedged between two slices of buttered texas toast.$5.50
- Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast smothered in our homestyle gravy.$8.75
- Hot Dogs BEEF
Our premium all-natural beef hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00
- Hot Dogs PORK
Our premium all-natural pork hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00
- Fried Catfish
Hand battered deep fried catfish served with two slices of texas toast.$10.00
- Pork Chop (2)
Two 4 oz bone in pork chops fried to golden brown perfection.$7.50
- Loaded Cheese & Mac Bowl
A double portion of our secret Cheese and Mac bowl topped with anything you could imagine.$6.25
- Whole Wing (1)
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings.$1.75
- Shrimp (6)
LARGE deep-fried shrimp six pieces$8.75
- A-1 PHILLY STEAK
Our A-1 flavored PHILLY STEAK. Comes with vegetables and served with white cheese.$11.00
CRAVINGS
- Cheese & Mac
Our in-house cheese and mac. Made with four different cheeses.$4.50
- Cabbage
Our in-house cabbage made with smoked turkey.$4.50
- Green Bean
Our home made Italian cut green beans. Made with turkey.$4.50
- Greens
House made fresh greens (Kale and Collard) prepared with turkey.$4.50
- Sweet Potatoes
Our homemade not from can sweet potatoes.$4.50
- Deviled Eggs (4)
Four of our deviled eggs made from scratch, stuffed to the brim.$3.75
- Coleslaw
HIGHFOODS own house made coleslaw.$4.00
- Potato Salad
The worlds tastiest potato salad made with all the love you can handle.$4.00
- Gravy$1.25
- Chili
Our house made chili. Prolly better than yours.$5.00
- Curly Fries$3.75
- Tater Tots$3.75
- Sweet Potato Fries
Tasty sweet potato fries.$3.75
- Krinkle Fries$3.75OUT OF STOCK
- Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries served 24/7.$3.75
- Hash Brown (1)$2.00
- Cheese Sticks (5)
Our Mozzarella Cheese sticks are deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or marinara sauce.$6.25
- Corn Nuggets$6.25
- Fried Mushroom$6.25
- Fried Okra$6.25
- Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds.$6.25
- Fried pickles$6.25
- Fried Zucchini$5.00
- Jalapeno Poppers (5)$6.25
- Onion Rings$6.00
- Fried Shrimp (1)
This is per item.$1.50
- Toast (two pieces)$2.50
- Pork Egg Roll$3.00
drinks
BREWS
- (B.Y.O.B.) Build Your Own BREW
BYOB Take this time to add whatever flavors and addons that interest you. This is your chance to have it exactly your way.$6.10
- Americano
Four shots of espresso and water.$3.71
- Banana Nutella$6.10
- Build Your Own Smoothie$7.42OUT OF STOCK
- CHAI Latte$6.10
- Dark and Spicy$6.10
- Date Night$6.10
- Drip Coffee$3.98
- Espresso(2oz)
Four shots of our espresso blend brewed to perfection.$3.18
- Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and Milk$3.98
- Insomniac
EIGHT shots of espresso. For the caf-FEINE in you.$6.36
- Latte
Four Espresso shots and steamed milk$6.10
- Marilyn Monroe$6.10
- Matcha$6.10
- Miel$6.10
- Mommas Tired
Six shots of our espresso, vanilla and caramel.$6.10
- Peppermint Mocha$6.10
- Snickers$6.10
- The King$6.10
- Vanilla Cinnamon Milk Shake
Vanilla your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.36
- White Pumpkin$6.10
- Flavored Water$3.18
Dessert
- CHURROS
Freshly fried golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.$3.25
- Dessert Waffle
Fresh fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50
- Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo
Deep Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo$5.50
- Fried Double Stuffed Oreo
DEEP fried double stuffed Oreos.$5.50
- Fried Honey Bun
Try one of our deep fried golden HONEY BUN. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
- Fried PBJ
Our PBJ battered and fried to golden brown perfect. Dusted in powdered sugar and whip creme if you so choose.$5.50
- Fried Twinky (2)
Try one of our deep fried golden TWINKY. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
- Funnel Cake
Our fair funnel cake all year round. Golden brown, try it with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50
- Popsicle
Our extra-long flavorful frozen popsicles. Come into store for a free one for any kids!!$2.25
- Fried Cinnamon Roll$5.50
