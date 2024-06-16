HIGH FOODS
Breakfast
- Bacon
Three pieces of our thick cut bacon$3.00
- Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, a protein, and drenched in; sausage gravy, white gravy, or cheese.$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads or in a bowl.$4.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$10.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with four of our signature whole wings.$10.00
- Egg
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$1.50
- Highfoods Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our sausage gravy.$6.00
- Potato Bowl
Our fresh baked potato covered with your choice of our gravy, cheese any of our toppings. try it with one of our many protein options.$5.00
- Sausage
Cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.00
- SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrowns, texas toast, and a fluffy waffle.$11.00
- Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash burger and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$6.00
- Waffle$3.50
Dinner
- Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast smothered in our homestyle white gravy.$7.00
- Fish and Chips
Hand battered deep fried catfish with your choice of fries or tater tots, served with two slices of texas toast.$11.00
- Fried Catfish
Hand battered deep fried catfish served with two slices of texas toast.$8.00
- Fried Chicken Breast
Fried chicken breast served with two slices of texas toast.$6.00
- Hot Dogs BEEF
Our premium all-natural beef hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$4.00
- Hot Dogs PORK
Our premium all-natural pork hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$4.00
- Loaded Cheese & Mac Bowl
Our secret Cheese and Mac bowl topped with anything your could imagine$5.00
- Shrimp and Chips
LARGE deep fried shrimp with your choice of fries or tater tots, served with two slices of texas toast.$10.00
- Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Amazing cheese along with whatever you like wedged between two slices of buttered texas toast.$6.00
- The "Big Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Bacon" Sandwich
Two pieces of texas toast and six pieces of bacon separated by tomato, lettuce and mayo.$6.00
- The Duo Burgers
TWO 2.5oz smash burgers dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$5.00
- The Quatro Burger
FOUR 2.5oz smash burgers dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$9.00
- The Solo Burger
ONE 2.5oz smash burger dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$4.00
- The Trio Burger
THREE 2.5oz smash burgers dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$7.00
- Whole Wings
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings.$1.50
- WINGS(4) and TATERS
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings. Along with one of our freshly fried potatoe option.$9.00
- Pork Chop$6.00
Side
- Cabbage$3.50
- Cheese & Mac
Our in-house cheese and mac. Made with four different cheeses.$3.50
- Cheese Sticks
Our Mozzarella Cheese sticks are deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or marinara sauce.$5.00
- Crinkle Fries$3.00
- Curly Fries$3.00
- Deviled Eggs$3.00
- Fried Mushroom$5.00
- Fried Okra$5.00
- Fried Shrimp$1.25
- Fried Zucchini$4.00
- Green Bean$3.50
- Greens
House made fresh greens (Kale and Collard) prepared with turkey.$3.50
- Hash Brown$2.00
- Jalapeno Poppers$5.00
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Potato Salad$3.50
- Seasonal Fruit$3.00
- Tater Tots$3.00
- Gravy$1.00
- Toast$2.00