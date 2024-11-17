Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, or beef patty. Along with your choice of one of our potato products and three eggs;

Potato Choice Required* Please select 1 Hashbrown Tater Tots Curly Fries Crinkle Cut Protein Required* Please select 1 Burger patty Sausage Bacon Toppings Multicolored peppers Grilled Onion Onion Lettuce Pickles Tomato Cheese + $0.50 Bacon topping + $1.50 Sausage topping + $1.50 Egg + $1.50 Gravy + $1.00 Sour kraut + $1.00 Mushroom topping + $1.00 Cheese Stick topping + $1.00 Fried pickle topping + $1.00 Shrimp topping + $1.00 Onion Rings topping + $1.00 Zucchini fries toppping + $1.00 Jalapeno Poppers topping + $1.50 Cheese and Mac topping + $1.50 Chili toppping + $2.00 Hashbrown + $2.00 Curly Fries topping + $2.00 Tater Tots topping + $2.00 Krinkle fries topping + $2.00 Extra Beef Patty + $2.00 Hot Dog BEEF + $3.00 HOT DOG PORK + $3.00 Chicken Breast topping + $4.00 Egg Cook Type Please select up to 1 Sunny Side Up Over Easy Over Medium Over Hard Scrambled Easy Scrambled Medium Scrambled Hard