HIGH QUALITY SERVICE FOODS
HIGH FOODS
Breakfast
SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrown patty, Texas toast, and a fluffy waffle or pancake or French toast.$13.75
Highfoods Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits, protein, topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our gravy.$12.00
Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, egg a protein, and drenched in gravy.$10.00
Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, or beef patty. Along with your choice of one of our potato products and three eggs.$10.00
Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads, tortilla or in a bowl.$6.25
Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash patty and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$7.50
Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$12.50
Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with SIX of our signature wings.$12.50
Egg(1)
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$2.00
Bacon(3)
Three pieces of our thick cut apple wood smoked bacon$3.75
Sausage (1)
Two cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.75
Waffle
Fluffy fresh made waffle.$4.50
Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.50
French Toast (3)
Our hand-crafted Texas French toast.$7.50
PANCAKE$4.50
Dinner
The Duo Burgers
TWO 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$6.75OUT OF STOCK
The Solo Burger
ONE 2.5oz smash burger dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
The Trio Burger
THREE 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$8.75OUT OF STOCK
The Quatro Burger
FOUR 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$11.25OUT OF STOCK
Chicken Tenders (4)
CHICKEN BREAST CUT AND THEN HAND BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO PERECTION.$6.25
Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried OR grilled chicken breast served with two slices of texas toast, or bread of your choosing.$7.50
The "Big Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Bacon" Sandwich
Two pieces of texas toast and four pieces of bacon separated by tomato and tomato.$7.50
Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Amazing cheese along with whatever you like wedged between two slices of buttered texas toast.$5.50
Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast smothered in our homestyle gravy.$8.75
Hot Dogs BEEF
Our premium all-natural beef hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00
Hot Dogs PORK
Our premium all-natural pork hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$5.00
Fried Catfish (2)
Hand battered deep fried catfish served with two slices of texas toast.$10.00
Pork Chop (2)
Two 4 oz bone in pork chops fried to golden brown perfection.$7.50
Loaded Cheese & Mac Bowl
A double portion of our secret Cheese and Mac bowl topped with anything you could imagine.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Wing (1)
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings.$0.90
Shrimp (6)
LARGE deep-fried shrimp six pieces$8.75
A-1 PHILLY STEAK
Our A-1 flavored PHILLY STEAK. Comes with vegetables and served with white cheese.$11.00
HF Meat Loaf Platter
Our in house meatloaf with your choice of red or white sauce. Along with our cornbread, homemade mashed potatoes and your choice of one of our tasty southern sides. Along with a Sweet kool aid drink.$15.00OUT OF STOCK
Burger WEEK
HIGHFOODS burger week special 7 dollar single smash burger with your choice of three of our premium toppings. Yeah that includes just about anything you want on your burger in the store. 3 extra patties no problem, bacon egg and sausage on top no problem, cheese stick jalapeño popper and shrimp on top no problem. You tell us! But in store only!!!!$7.00OUT OF STOCK
House Salad
OUR LARGE HOUSE SALAD COMES WITH LETTUCE, CHEESE, CUCUMBER, CROUTONS DRESSING OF YOUR CHOOSING.$7.00
WING WEEK (9 WINGS)
FOR OUR WING WEEK SPECIAL WE ARE OFFERING OUR SAME INDOOR LOW PRICES. IN ADDITIONN ANY AND ALL SAUCES ARE AVAILABLE FOR NO EXTRA CHARGE$8.00
CRAVINGS
Cheese & Mac
Our in-house cheese and mac. Made with four different cheeses.$4.50
Cabbage
Our in-house cabbage made with smoked turkey.$4.50
Green Bean
Our home made Italian cut green beans. Made with turkey.$4.50
Greens
House made fresh greens (Kale and Collard) prepared with turkey.$4.50
Sweet Potatoes
Our homemade not from can sweet potatoes.$4.50OUT OF STOCK
Deviled Eggs (4)
Four of our deviled eggs made from scratch, stuffed to the brim.$3.75OUT OF STOCK
Coleslaw
HIGHFOODS own house made coleslaw.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Potato Salad
The worlds tastiest potato salad made with all the love you can handle.$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Gravy$1.25OUT OF STOCK
Chili
Our house made chili. Prolly better than yours.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
Curly Fries$3.75
Tater Tots$3.75
Sweet Potato Fries
Tasty sweet potato fries.$3.75
Krinkle Fries$3.75
Waffle Fries
Seasoned waffle fries served 24/7.$3.75
Hash Brown (1)$2.00
Cheese Sticks (5)
Our Mozzarella Cheese sticks are deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or marinara sauce.$6.25
Corn Nuggets$6.25
Fried Mushroom$6.25
Fried Okra$6.25
Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds.$6.25OUT OF STOCK
Fried pickles$6.25
Fried Zucchini$5.00
Jalapeno Poppers (5)$6.25
Onion Rings$6.00
Fried Shrimp (1)
This is per item.$1.50
Toast (two pieces)$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Pork Egg Roll$3.00
Potato Skins (4)
Four of our freshly deep fried potato skins, Our cooked to order apple wood smoked bacon and cheddar cheese melted perfectly. Go ahead add something else.$6.25
Fried Mac and Cheese Bites$6.00
Beverages
KOOL AID
ASSORTED SUGARY INHOUSE MADE DRINKS. RANDOM SEASONAL FLAVORS$3.25
Water
WATER BOTTLED$1.25
Sweet Tea
In house extra sweet tea.$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Coke$3.50
Sprite$3.50
Lemonade ( not kool aid)$3.50
Ginger Ale$2.50OUT OF STOCK
Diet Coke$3.50
Cranberry Juice$3.50OUT OF STOCK
Orange Juice$2.50OUT OF STOCK
milk$3.00
BREWS
(B.Y.O.B.) Build Your Own BREW
BYOB Take this time to add whatever flavors and addons that interest you. This is your chance to have it exactly your way.$6.50
Americano
Four shots of espresso and water.$5.00
Banana Nutella$6.50
Build Your Own Smoothie
Your smoothie how ever you want it$7.50OUT OF STOCK
CHAI Latte$6.50
Dark and Spicy$6.50
Date Night$6.50
Drip Coffee$4.00OUT OF STOCK
Espresso(2oz)
Four shots of our espresso blend brewed to perfection.$3.25
Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and Milk$4.00
Insomniac
EIGHT shots of espresso. For the caf-FEINE in you.$6.50
Latte
Four Espresso shots and steamed milk$6.50
Marilyn Monroe$6.50
Matcha$6.50
Miel$6.50
Mommas Tired
Six shots of our espresso, vanilla and caramel.$6.50
Peppermint Mocha$6.50
Snickers$6.50
The King$6.50
White Pumpkin$6.50
Flavored Water$3.00
Vanilla Bean Frappe
Vanilla bean frappe your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.50
Matcha Frappe
Our premium Match frappe with your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.50
Dessert
CHURROS
Freshly fried golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.$3.25
Dessert Waffle
Fresh fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50
Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo
Deep Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo. Try it with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whip creme.$5.50
Fried Double Stuffed Oreo
DEEP fried double stuffed Oreos. Try it with powdered sugar, chocolate sauce, and whip creme.$5.50
Fried Honey Bun
Try one of our deep fried golden HONEY BUN. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
Fried PBJ
Our PBJ battered and fried to golden brown perfect. Dusted in powdered sugar and whip creme if you so choose.$5.50
Fried Twinky (2)
Try one of our deep fried golden TWINKY. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.50
Funnel Cake
Our fair funnel cake all year round. Golden brown, try it with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.50OUT OF STOCK
Popsicle
Our extra-long flavorful frozen popsicles. Come into store for a free one for any kids!!$2.25
Fried Cinnamon Roll$5.50
