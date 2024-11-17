HIGH QUALITY SERVICE FOODS
HIGH FOODS
Featured Items
Breakfast
- SUNDAY Spread
Your choice of bacon or sausage. Two of our eggs cooked your way, served with our fresh golden hashbrowns, Texas toast, and a fluffy waffle.$11.00
- Highfoods Biscuit Bowl
Our fresh inhouse biscuits topped with egg, tater tots, cheese and covered in our sausage gravy.$6.00
- Breakfast Bowl
Our golden hashbrown or golden tater tots, covered in your choice toppings, a protein, and drenched in; sausage gravy, white gravy, or cheese.$8.00
- Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with your choice of bacon, sausage, or beef patty. Along with your choice of one of our potato products and three eggs;$8.00
- Breakfast Sandwich
Sausage, Bacon, or Egg. Topped with whatever your heart desires. Nestled in any of our breads, tortilla or in a bowl.$5.00
- Sunrise Burger
2.5 oz smash patty and fried egg, your choice of bread, cheese, and any of our premium toppings.$6.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Breast
Our fluffy waffle combined with our big breast.....yeah.$10.00
- Chicken & Waffle with Wings
Our fluffy waffle combined with four of our signature whole wings.$10.00
- Egg
Our Large Grade A Egg cooked to your liking.$1.50
- Bacon
Three pieces of our thick cut apple wood smoked bacon$3.00
- Sausage
Two cooked to order hot and ready when you are.$3.00
- Waffle
Fluffy fresh made waffle.$3.50
- Biscuit
Our fluffy buttermilk fresh baked biscuit.$2.00
- French Toast (3)
Our hand crafted Texas French toast.$6.00
Dinner
- The Solo Burger
ONE 2.5oz smash burger dressed however you like. On our brioche bun.$4.00
- The Duo Burgers
TWO 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$5.00
- The Trio Burger
THREE 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$7.00
- The Quatro Burger
FOUR 2.5oz smash burger patties dressed however you like. On our brioche bun or bread of your choice.$9.00
- Chicken Tenders
CHICKEN BREAST CUT AND THEN HAND BREADED AND DEEP FRIED TO PERECTION.$5.00
- Fried Chicken Breast Sandwich
Fried chicken breast served with two slices of texas toast, or bread of your choosing.$6.00
- The "Big Bacon Lettuce Tomato and Bacon" Sandwich
Two pieces of texas toast and four pieces of bacon separated by tomato and tomato.$6.00
- Stuffed Grilled Cheese
Amazing cheese along with whatever you like wedged between two slices of buttered texas toast.$6.00
- Country Fried Chicken
Fried chicken breast smothered in our homestyle white gravy.$7.00
- Hot Dogs BEEF
Our premium all-natural beef hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$4.00
- Hot Dogs PORK
Our premium all-natural pork hotdog (GLIZZY) deep fried to your specifications. with your choice of any of our toppings.$4.00
- Fried Catfish
Hand battered deep fried catfish served with two slices of texas toast.$8.00
- Pork Chop
Two 4 oz bone in pork chops fried to golden brown perfection.$6.00
- Loaded Cheese & Mac Bowl
A double portion of our secret Cheese and Mac bowl topped with anything you could imagine.$5.00
- WINGS(4) and TATERS
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings. Along with one of our freshly fried potatoe option.$9.00
- Whole Wing (1)
Our freshly deep fried cooked to order whole wings.$1.50
- Shrimp (6)
LARGE deep-fried shrimp six pieces$7.00
- A-1 PHILLY STEAK
Our A-1 flavored PHILLY STEAK. Comes with vegetables and served with white cheese.$9.00
Side
- Cheese & Mac
Our in-house cheese and mac. Made with four different cheeses.$3.50
- Cabbage$3.50
- Green Bean$3.50
- Greens
House made fresh greens (Kale and Collard) prepared with turkey.$3.50
- Sweet Potatoes
Our home made not from can sweet potatoes.$3.50
- Deviled Eggs (4)$3.00
- Coleslaw
HIGHFOODS own house made coleslaw.$3.50
- Potato Salad$3.50
- Gravy$1.00
- Chili
Our house made chili. Prolly better than yours.$4.00
- Curly Fries$3.00
- Tater Tots$3.00
- Krinkle Fries$3.00
- Hash Brown (1)$2.00
- Cheese Sticks (5)
Our Mozzarella Cheese sticks are deep fried to perfection. Served with your choice of cocktail sauce or marinara sauce.$5.00
- Corn Nuggets$5.00
- Fried Mushroom$5.00
- Fried Okra$5.00
- Cheese Curds
White cheddar cheese curds.$5.00OUT OF STOCK
- Fried pickles$5.00
- Fried Zucchini$4.00
- Jalapeno Poppers (5)$5.00
- Onion Rings$4.50
- Fried Shrimp (1)$1.25
- Toast (two pieces)$2.00
Drinks
BREWS
- (B.Y.O.B.) Build Your Own BREW
BYOB Take this time to add whatever flavors and addons that interest you. This is your chance to have it exactly your way.$5.75
- Americano
Four shots of espresso and water.$3.50
- Banana Nutella$5.75
- Build Your Own Smoothie$7.00OUT OF STOCK
- CHAI Latte$5.75
- Dark and Spicy$5.75
- Date Night$5.75
- Drip Coffee$3.75
- Espresso(2oz)
Four shots of our espresso blend brewed to perfection.$3.00
- Hot Chocolate
Chocolate and Milk$3.75
- Insomniac
EIGHT shots of espresso. For the caf-FEINE in you.$6.00
- Latte
Four Espresso shots and steamed milk$5.75
- Marilyn Monroe$5.75
- Matcha$5.75
- Miel$5.75
- Mommas Tired
Six shots of our espresso, vanilla and caramel.$5.75
- Peppermint Mocha$5.75
- Snickers$5.75
- The King$5.75
- Vanilla Cinnamon Milk Shake
Vanilla your choice of milk blended to perfection.$6.00
- White Pumpkin$5.75
- Flavored Water$3.00
Dessert
- CHURROS
Freshly fried golden brown and sprinkled with cinnamon and sugar.$3.00
- Dessert Waffle
Fresh fluffy waffle topped with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.00
- Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo
Deep Fried "GOLDEN" Double stuffed Oreo$5.00
- Fried Blondie Brownie
Fried "BLONDIE" BROWNIE. Imagine a brownie warmed perfectly with a soft interior and a crunchy exterior.$5.00
- Fried Double Stuffed Oreo
DEEP fried double stuffed Oreos.$5.00
- Fried Honey Bun
Try one of our deep fried golden HONEY BUN. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.00
- Fried PBJ
Our PBJ battered and fried to golden brown perfect. Dusted in powdered sugar and whip creme if you so choose.$5.00
- Fried Twinky
Try one of our deep fried golden TWINKY. Yeah its exactly what you think!!$5.00
- Funnel Cake
Our fair funnel cake all year round. Golden brown, try it with powdered sugar and whip creme.$5.00
- Pop Sicle
Our extra-long flavorful frozen popsicles. Come into store for a free one for any kids!!$2.25
- Deep fried cinnamon roll$5.00